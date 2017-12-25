FOLSOM — A Christmas miracle for a Folsom family who received a big surprise this Christmas.

Last week, their baby boy was born premature, and the family didn’t know if the baby would make it.

Doctors told the family Christmas morning, their baby was making progress and can go home.

It’s been an emotional week for the Woodward family.

Their prayers for baby Graham coming home for Christmas, we’re answered.

“It was the most painful thing we have ever gone through, but we found so much beauty I couldn’t describe it,” said Lisa Woodward, baby Graham’s mother.

Woodward was induced last Sunday at 35 weeks.

Baby Graham wasn’t breathing, and had to be transferred to the UC Davis Med Center.

Woodward was separated from her newborn moments after birth.

“We knew that it was serious, a team of five people coming in and trying to stabilize your child and intubate them, it’s like nothing I can describe,” Woodward added.

Woodward left the hospital without baby Graham and for the next four days, couldn’t see what he looked like because he was hooked up with so many tubes trying to keep him alive.

“Our only wish was to have him healthy and we didn’t even think home was an option,” said Woodward.

Woodward spent several days at the hospital breastfeeding baby Graham, hoping he’ll come home for Christmas.

In the meantime, her family and friends stepped in to take care of her three other children.

“We got to see the true meaning and spirit of Christmas come with every beautiful person that dropped what they were doing to help us,” Woodward said.

Woodward got the all clear from doctors Christmas morning.

Her dimmed holiday spirit now shining bright, Baby Graham is home and recovering.

“He’s a true miracle and Christmas will be forever changed for our family,” said Woodward.

No more hospital stays hopefully for baby Graham — he’s taking a trip to see his pediatrician Tuesday for a check-up.