SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly Christmas hit-and-run crash in south Sacramento.
It happened just after 9 p.m. along Freeport Boulevard, just south of Florin Road.
Investigators say they got a call about a man down in the roadway who looked like he had been hit by a car.
The victim – a 42-year-old unidentified man – died at the scene.
Investigators were eventually able to locate the suspect vehicle as well as the suspect, 20- year-old Jataj Zuniga.
Zuniga was arrested and is now facing hit-and-run related charges.