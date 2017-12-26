Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly Christmas hit-and-run crash in south Sacramento.

It happened just after 9 p.m. along Freeport Boulevard, just south of Florin Road.

Investigators say they got a call about a man down in the roadway who looked like he had been hit by a car.

zuniga mug Man, 20, Arrested After Deadly Hit And Run Crash Along Freeport Boulevard

The hit-and-run suspect, Jataj Zuniga. (Credit: Sacramento Police)

The victim – a 42-year-old unidentified man – died at the scene.

Investigators were eventually able to locate the suspect vehicle as well as the suspect, 20- year-old Jataj Zuniga.

Zuniga was arrested and is now facing hit-and-run related charges.

