STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police needs your help in finding the person or persons responsible for the city’s latest homicide.

According to detectives, a man in his 40s was found shot to death and wrapped in blankets on a street in downtown.

Homeless men and women say after dark, the intersection of Lincoln and Lafayette streets in downtown Stockton can get a bit dangerous, and this latest homicide is causing concern.

On Christmas, Thomas Pachuca of Stockton was walking to the store when he noticed a person, wrapped in blankets and lying on the street.

“I thought he was asleep. So, I sad may the Lord have mercy on you, and I left. And then that night, when it was dark, I came back by, and I’ve seen lights over here, and I told my friend, ‘Look there’s lights,’ and we saw the cops,” he said.

As he got closer, Pachuca noticed the person he saw earlier was the same man authorities say was shot to death.

“At night, it gets pretty rough out here. Somebody was found head over here and then somebody dead last night and a lot of people have been killed this year,” he said.

The man, police say was found near the intersection of Lincoln and Lafayette Street in downtown is the city’s 53rd homicide of the year.

“At this point, we don’t have no motive for the homicide and officers are still investigating,” said Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department.

According to investigators, the victim, a man in his 40’s was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was wrapped in blankets and was believed to be a transient.

“It could be that somebody thought he was just sleeping and maybe just the location of where he was located, prompted somebody to go and check on him,” she said.

Detectives are trying to figure out if the victim died in the area, or somewhere else. The police department’s neighborhood impact team is will be questioning businesses and frequent visitors to the area in the days to come.

“There is a lot of traffic that goes through that area so people should be careful when crossing the street and just be aware of their surroundings,” said Calderon.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives at the Stockton Police Department.

Any tips they say, will remain anonymous.