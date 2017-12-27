STOCKTON (CBS13) — Things are back to normal at one of Stockton’s busiest malls after an unlawful assembly was declared on Tuesday.

Two teens are now behind bars after police say they were trespassing on the property.

The general manager at the mall says she is working with Stockton Police tonight as they investigate the incident. She wants to make it clear that safety for shoppers, retailers, and employees is the top priority.

These are images many people at Weberstown mall witnessed Tuesday evening. About 100 teens reportedly jumping on cars, hassling shoppers and getting into fights.

“Kids, need direction. You know, they got to be directed. They got to be taught. You know, they got to be disciplined, but if there are no programs that are going to take care of these kids then, we’ll expect the worse,” said Emosi Raura, co-founder of Big Valley Track Club.

He co-founded the organization after noticing there wasn’t a lot of things for young people to do in Stockton.

“For us, our motto for these kids is integrity. We always tell them, what is integrity? Doing the right thing when no one is looking,” he said.

Raura says the incident may have been prevented if youth had places to go and activities to participate in.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs agrees – and wrote on Twitter there is “no excuse for the behavior.”

“I’ve been through a lot, and I made a lot of mistakes, so me coming here, it keeps me around positive energy,” said Masiah Turner, 17, who had a lot of run-ins with police.

She joined Big Valley Track Club where her life changed dramatically. She learned about responsibility, teamwork and is now on her way to college. She says the teens at the mall just need more activities so they can stay out of trouble.

“They are going to learn one day, honestly. You know, it’s not going to be anything better, you know. I feel like everyone should just come together and get along. It makes no sense for that,” said Turner.

Stockton Police say no one was injured during the incident. The department will have extra officers on duty in and around the mall.