WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol came together to mourn the loss of a local officer killed in the line of duty.
Law enforcement officers led a processional into the CHP Academy in West Sacramento for a ceremony to honor Officer Andrew Camilleri.
Camilleri died on Christmas Eve when a DUI suspect crashed into his patrol car.
Officials honored Camilleri’s legacy with a bell ringing ceremony this morning at the CHP Academy.
Fellow CHP officers are now asking the public to help support the late officer’s family.
The 33-year-old officer began his career with CHP last August.