SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of throwing rocks off of a Sacramento freeway overpass.

California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento office says they’ve been investigating several incidents of large rocks being thrown off of the Interstate 5 overcrossings near Florin Road, South Land Park Road and Pocket Road recently.

rock throw arrest Man Suspected Of Throwing Rocks Off Sacramento Overpasses Arrested

The damage done by the rocks thrown off of freeway overcrossings. (Credit: CHP Sacramento)

Some of the rocks were bigger than a football. Several people have been hurt in the incidents, CHP investigators say.

Thanks to tips from several witnesses, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 47-year-old Pedro Ruiz Espinosa. He was arrested a little after 3 p.m. on Christmas Day near South Land Park Road and Castano Way.

Espinosa is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

