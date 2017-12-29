SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A high-school soccer coach is accused of trying to traffic two teenage girls on Christmas.

“She shouldn’t be in this position you know. Wow. Just wow.”

That was the shocked reaction from one parent in a South Sacramento neighborhood where a 17-year-old girl was found hiding in a backyard, on Christmas Day.

Deputies say she called 911 saying she’d been assaulted and trafficked. She also told deputies to look for 34-year-old Elan Seagraves. Deputies say he was waiting not too far away. And they say, he wasn’t alone.

“Mr. Seagraves was in the vehicle with another female, who we identified as a 17-year-old, as the Officers began the investigation they noticed that certain things weren’t adding up in regards to Mr. Seagraves and these two young girls,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says Seagraves’ job was further cause for concern. Deputies say he’s an Uber and Lyft driver and coaches soccer at local youth leagues and varsity boys at Kennedy High School. Deputies say it’s still unclear if any victims attend the school. For now, they have advice for parents:

“It’s important for parents to become involved in their children’s lives. And to know what they’re into and monitor their social media, monitor their electronic devices and monitor their behavior, and time they spend away from home,” said Sgt. Hampton.

Many parents say they’re losing trust in the system.

“You can’t even trust teachers no more or what?” said Maria Alvarez.

We’ve reached out to the Sacramento school district for comment but haven’t yet heard back.

For now, victims or anyone with information about potential victims are urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Seagraves remains locked up at the county jail on $2 million bail.