49ers Team Grades: Jimmy Garoppolo Leads Niners To Fifth Straight Win In Convincing FashionThe season may be over, but the San Francisco 49ers head into the offseason with plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about the 2018 season with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm.

Oakland Raiders Week 17 Team Grades: Raiders Finish Season With 30-10 Loss To ChargersThe Oakland Raiders opened the 2017 NFL season as one of the top teams in the AFC and had Super Bowl dreams. In their final game of the year, they lost for the 10th time to the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are their team grades for the final game of 2017.

Oakland Raiders Fire Head Coach Jack Del RioOakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was fired Sunday after his third year when the impressive turnaround job he engineered for his hometown team collapsed with a disappointing six-win season.

Oakland Raiders Week 17 Injury Report: Raiders May Get Two Defensive Stars Back For FinaleThe Oakland Raiders enter the final game of the 2017 NFL season with the chance to play spoilers for their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, who are fighting for a playoff spot. Here is a look at the Oakland Raiders injury report for the final game of the season.