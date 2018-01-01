Filed Under:Modesto, news wire, shooting

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police detectives are continuing their search for a gunman who left a young Modesto father dead over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, someone placed a call to 911 and reported that a man had been shot in the parking lot at Mellis Park.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found 24-year-old Ricardo Vasques with injuries consistent with being shot. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Modesto police.

A preliminary police investigation reveals Vasques was in a physical altercation with a male suspect. The suspect left the area in a minivan and returned a short time later and shot the victim.

A motive for the shooting, as well as the identification of the suspect, is still under investigation, say police.

