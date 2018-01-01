MODESTO (CBS13) — Some are now calling attention to what they call a stray dog problem in Stanislaus County. This, after a woman was found dead in a driveway south of town. Authorities believe she was mauled by a dog.

The attack happened early Thursday morning. Investigators who out this weekend searching for that pack of killer dogs had no luck.

“Stray dogs everywhere, that’s Stanislaus County for you, that’s all that’s around here,” said Armando, a local. They’re a big problem in South Modesto according to Armando, who works in the area. “A bunch of mutts really, not no full breed dog, especially little dogs transients like to keep,” Armando added.

He says he usually sees stray dogs roaming up and down Crows Landing Road. That’s where 56-year old Deborah Onsurez was found lying dead Thursday morning. Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies say they believe Onsurez was killed by a pack of stray dogs.

“Being killed by a dog is extremely unusual,” said Tai Bogan, an attorney in Modesto, who has worked dog attack cases. He questions whether the dogs were actually strays, after deputies and animal control officers said they couldn’t find any dogs in the area. But dog attacks aren’t uncommon.

Just last month, a pit bull in Elk Grove attacked at least three people.

In May, a bicyclist was attacked by a dog on the American River Parkway.

And in 2014, two separate pit bull attacks in Stanislaus County — one left a man dead.

Another victim of a possible dog attack, now Bogan is calling on law enforcement to step up.

“Animal control cannot allow dogs to roam around the street, it just can’t happen in a civilized society,” Bogan said.

Deputies have not been able to identify the breed of dog which may have killed Onsurez.

If the dogs to belong to an owner, Bogan says they could face criminal charges for negligence.