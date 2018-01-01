There’s not much fog today, thanks to thin, high cloud cover over us this morning.
There will possibly be fog in some spots in the valley today.
We’re in the 40s this morning in the valley, which is running a little warmer than yesterday.
Click here to see weather radar and more.
Temperatures are milder this morning the foothills than the valley.
There is still a ridge of high pressure over us, but, as it moves to the east, we’ll see tropical moisture moving in later this week.
We’ll see nice weather today and clouds will thicken up tomorrow and Wednesday, which will later turn to rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
We could see heavier amounts of rain coming up from the south, resulting in 1/4-1/2 inch of rain for the area just south of us.
Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-60s today, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tomorrow still dry. Wednesday night into Thursday.