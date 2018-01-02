SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old Hayward man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a California Highway Patrol officer who was killed in a Christmas Eve traffic collision on Highway 880 in Hayward.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Tuesday.
Mohammed Abraar Ali was at the wheel of a speeding red Cadillac when it slammed into a CHP SUV with officers Andrew Camilleri and Jonathan Velasquez inside the vehicle. The SUV was parked on the side of the road monitoring highway traffic as part of the CHP’s holiday DUI crackdown.
Camilleri, 33, was killed and Velasquez received minor injuries in the horrific crash. Ali also suffered injuries and remains hospitalized.
On the morning of the crash, CHP Assistant Chief Ernest Sanchez said Ali was on his way home from a holiday party. He said evidence shows Ali was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.