STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officer have arrested a man suspected in a scary burglary incident in Stockton early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened along the 1200 block of Woodbury Lane. Stockton police say, a little before 2:30 a.m., a 60-year-old woman woke up to find a man standing over her in her bedroom. He was allegedly touching her, police say.
The man was scared off. Officers later found him still in the area and arrested him.
He has been identified as 37-year-old Odilon Median Torres.
Torres is facing charges of burglary and assault, police say.