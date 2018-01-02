Filed Under:stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officer have arrested a man suspected in a scary burglary incident in Stockton early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along the 1200 block of Woodbury Lane. Stockton police say, a little before 2:30 a.m., a 60-year-old woman woke up to find a man standing over her in her bedroom. He was allegedly touching her, police say.

torres mug Police: Stockton Woman Wakes Up To Unknown Man Touching Her

Odilon Median Torres’ booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

The man was scared off. Officers later found him still in the area and arrested him.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Odilon Median Torres.

Torres is facing charges of burglary and assault, police say.

