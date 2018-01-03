SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Ever crave a hot cocoa with your Double Double?
In-N-Out Burger is doing something it almost never does: adding a new item to its menu.
People started noticing that In-N-Outs were offering hot cocoas a couple of weeks ago. Judging by the reaction on social media, people are liking the new addition.
The drink, which costs $1.60, comes in one size and is reportedly made with hot water, not milk.
It’s the first significant menu change for the famously sparse In-N-Out menu since it added lemonade 15 years ago.