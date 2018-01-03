TRACY (CBS13) — The Hayward man accused in the deadly DUI crash that took the life of a CHP officer from Tracy on Christmas Eve, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Mohammed Abraar Ali, 22, was charged on Tuesday, eight days after that tragic accident. CBS13 has learned it’s not the first time the man has been in trouble with the law, and his neighbor says the allegations against him aren’t all that surprising.

Second-degree murder was just one of a long list of charges handed down by the Alameda County District Attorney to an alleged drunk driver who killed CHP officer Andrew Camilleri on Christmas Eve.

“When will we say enough is enough?” asked Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

Investigators say Ali was driving more than 100 mph, drunk and with marijuana in his system when he smashed into the patrol car parked on the shoulder of Interstate 880. Officer Camilleri, who was ready to celebrate Christmas with his wife and three young kids in just a couple of hours, was killed. His partner Jonathan Velasquez was injured.

“Drinking and driving is socially unacceptable, smoking marijuana and driving is as unacceptable,” said CHP Golden Gate Division Commander Chief Ernie Sanchez.

Ali’s next door neighbor, Jenese Dudley says she was horrified when she heard the news and said the man she knew as “Mo” liked to party with his friends.

“We would usually smell marijuana from the balcony,” said Dudley, “and I’ve seen him out there with friends.”

Ali’s Facebook page shows he attended James Logan High in Union City. While his social media photo doesn’t paint much of a picture of his life, a mugshot taken of him in 2013 for a robbery charge that was later dismissed does.

Dudley said, “I’ve seen tons of family coming and going, and I’m sure they’re going through a really hard time and trying to pull themselves together and doing their own set of mourning for him.”

Just days after saying goodbye to one of their own, the CHP is now prepared to arrest the man accused of taking their colleague’s life.

Ali’s family refused to talk. He will be taken directly to the Santa Rita Jail when he is released from the hospital.