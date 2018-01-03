Filed Under:roseville, Sacramento

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives say they have arrested a man suspected of sending a young Roseville girl sexually explicit photos on Snapchat.

The Roseville Police Department says a mother contacted them on Monday after she found inappropriate messages on her 8-year-old daughter’s cell phone. Detectives soon discovered that, over the past week, a man had been sending the girl messages.

Detectives say the man sent the girl sexually explicit photos and asked her to send him nude photos of herself. He also apparently proposed meeting up with the girl to have sex.

From the conversations, detectives say it’s apparent the man knew the girl’s young age.

garcia bejarano Detectives: Man Tried To Meet Roseville Girl, 8, For Sex After Talking On Snapchat

Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano’s booking photo. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

A detective then took over the girl’s Snapchat and sent the man a message, arraigning to meet up on Tuesday in Sacramento.

Instead of finding the girl, the man – identified as 21-year-old Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano – was met by detectives with Roseville police. He was arrested and booked into South Placer Jail.

Garcia-Bejarano is now facing charges of sending and soliciting sexually explicit material from a minor and attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes. Police say he also possessed false immigration documents.

Police say the case is a good example as to why parents need to be aware of their kids’ internet use.

