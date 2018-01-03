Filed Under:Bakersfield, kern county
BAKERSFIELD (AP) – California authorities say a young child has died in a fire inside a storage unit where a family of five had been living.

Kern County officials say firefighters responding near Bakersfield early Wednesday found the storage unit engulfed in flames.

KABC-TV reports a child 4 or 5 years old died. Three other family members were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

