SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake centered along a seismically active 5-mile stretch of Hayward fault near the UC-Berkeley campus and the historic Claremont Hotel jolted the Bay Area awake early Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS initially registered it as a 4.7 magnitude quake, downgraded it quickly to a 4.5 and then at 3:28 a.m. downgraded it again to a 4.4.
USGS Geologist David Schwartz said the quake struck in an area where there has been 30 earthquakes of magnitude between 3-4 over the last decade.
“It is center on about a five-mile long section of the Hayward Fault that in the past 10 years has produced 30 earthquakes of magnitude between 3-4,” he told KPIX 5.
According to the USGS shake map, people reported feeling the quake as far as Sacramento and Stockton.