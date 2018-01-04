DAVIS (CBS13) – A new best-seller bashing the president wasn’t supposed to hit shelves until next week, but that’s changed.

While big box stores were scrambling to get it, one local bookstore managed to gain two copies before the rest.

“We have some hidden under here,” said Bruce Mickle. “I initially ordered five from the publisher.”

Mickle is the buyer for Avid Reader in Davis and had a hunch about “Fire and Fury” and ordered it weeks ago.

The publisher of Michael Wolff’s new book moved the date up to Friday morning, only making the announcement the day before after the president tried to shut it down.

The president’s lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to the publishers of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” The letter demands the publishers not release the book and that the author releases a complete retraction along with an apology.

“I’m not going to waste my time or the country’s time going page by page talking about a book that’s a complete fantasy and full of tabloid gossip,” said Sarah Sanders, the White House Press Secretary.

Among the book’s revelations is a quote from former White House strategist Steve Bannon who called a June 2016 meeting Donald Trump Jr. arranged with a Russian lawyer as treasonous and unpatriotic.

President Donald Trump personally responded to Bannon’s claims, saying: “Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

But some readers say it was Trump himself who has motivated them even more to want to read.

“It was Trump’s tweets, the team trying to put a cease and assist on it and everything, obviously it’s going to make everyone want to read it,” said Tyler Kavicky, a UC Davis student.

It’s those fiery words that have made sales soar. Even representatives at regional Barnes and Noble confirmed there were no copies of the book in stores, but hoped to have the shipment sometime Friday.

All sales are embargoed until 6 a.m. on Friday.

The book is also No. 1 on Amazon. After excerpts came out, the book jumped more than 40,000 spots.

The hardcover book is available for pre-order and will be shipped, but if you want it tomorrow, you can get it on Kindle or as an audiobook.