Photo of a courtroom gavel. (Photo by Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman whose dog was found frozen to death outside on New Year’s Day has been charged with animal cruelty.

Hartford police announced the charge against 50-year-old Michelle Bennett on Thursday.

The 3-year-old male pit bull was found chained inside a dog house in the backyard of a city home on Monday.

A veterinarian who examined the dog said it was “frozen solid” and also appeared to be malnourished because it was underweight for its size. The dog had also been lying in its own feces.

Police say the owner has been in jail on unrelated charges and said she had made arrangements for the dog’s care.

Bennett was being held on bail and could not be reached. It was not immediately clear if she has a lawyer.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch