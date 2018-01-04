SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017 at Pier 48 on September 18, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Government filings are showing that Intel’s CEO sold shares in his company several months after Google informed the chipmaker of a serious security problem affecting its products.

CEO Brian Krzanich sold about $39 million in stocks and options in late November, before the security vulnerability was publicly known.

The company didn’t respond to inquiries about the timing of Krzanich’s divestments.

Intel says it was notified about the bugs in June and has worked with other companies to verify the vulnerability and develop ways to fix or mitigate it. It says it planned to publicly disclose the problem next week. It was forced to address it earlier because of a Wednesday news report.

GBH Insights Chief Strategy Analyst Daniel Ives says Krzanich’s stock sale was “cookie cutter” and not a concern.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch