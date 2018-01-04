Filed Under:Redondo Beach, shooting

REDONDO BEACH (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot several times when he answered his front door in Southern California.

Police in Redondo Beach say the suspect asked for someone by name and when the resident expressed confusion the man opened fire early Thursday.

KABC-TV reports the victim, who’s in his 70s, was able to speak with investigators. He was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Police are searching the neighborhood for the suspect and looking for potential surveillance footage.

