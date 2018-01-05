Filed Under:Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden (L) greets Raiders running back Charlie Garner after Garner ran an 80-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at the AFC playoffs, 12 January 2002, in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Jets 38-24. (Photo credit: MONICA M. DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA (CBS13) – Jon Gruden looks to be officially coming back to the Oakland Raiders, according to reports.

Ian Rapoport with NFL.com reports that Gruden will be introduced at a Tuesday press conference.

Gruden was the Raiders coach from 1998-2001 and compiled a 38-26 record with the team. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2001 season and led them to the Super Bowl in his first season, beating the Raiders 48-21.

Gruden went on to coach the Buccaneers for a total of seven seasons. He was fired after going 9-7 in 2008 and has not coached in the NFL since.

Since 2009, Gruden has been the color analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football program.

The Raiders fired head coach Jack Del Rio after the last game of this season, a move seen as a big signal that the team’s talks with Gruden were serious.

 

