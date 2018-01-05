Filed Under:missing, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for information about a man who was reported missing while visiting Yosemite National Park.

max schweitzer Officials: Man Missing In Yosemite National Park

Max Schweitzer

Maximillian “Max” L. Schweitzer’s rental car was found at Camp 4 Parking lot on Friday after it was reported missing by the rental company, according to a statement from park officials. Schweitzer is described as a 41-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have any information about Max’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call (209) 379-1992.

