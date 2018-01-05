RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The 11-year-old boy who was hit by a minivan in Rancho Cordova has died.
Investigators say, on the day after Christmas, Angelo Cioaca was riding his toy motorcycle near Croetto Way and Mills Park Drive when he was struck by a minivan.
A bystander performed CPR on the boy at the scene before he was rushed to the hospital.
Thursday, authorities announced that Cioaca had died from his injuries.
Police say the driver of the minivan, 19-year-old Geanini Fota, got out and ran off.
Fota later turned himself into Rancho Cordova police.