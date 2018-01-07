 
FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area say two men shot outside their home by suspected car burglars are expected to recover.
Police say the Fremont residents confronted a group of two men and two women who broke into the car in a driveway shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

KRON-TV reports one suspect pulled out a handgun and shot each of the men at least once. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for four suspects who ran from the scene.
