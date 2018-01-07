Stockton Emergency Food Bank Director MurderedCBS13's Marc Thompson has more on the Stockton Community mourning the loss of Mike Donaghy, Executive Director of Stockton Emergency Food Bank, and the investigation into his killer.

CBS13 On The Go News And Weather 1/6/17Here's the latest weather and news from CBS13's Meteorologist Lisa Meadows and Shirin Rajaee

Appcast 1-6-17A quiet weekend will be followed by a wet weather system which will bring rain to northern California and potential travel delays in the sierra.

Former GOP Congressman And Pres. Trump Supporter Doug Ose Enters Race For California GovernorThere is a new name in the race for California Governor: an outspoken ally of President Trump and a familiar face for people in the Sacramento region.

Ad To Stop Drugged Driving Pulled After Critics Say It Promoted Marijuana UseA state campaign to stop drugged driving was pulled off the air after critics complained it crossed the line. The ad started running just days before the sale of marijuana became legal in California, and there's concern that it helped promote the use of pot.