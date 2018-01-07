Average US Gas Price Jumps 3 Cents To $2.54 For RegularGas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.22 a gallon. The lowest was in Tucson, Arizona, at $2.10 a gallon

15-Year-Old In Grave Condition After Being Shot Los Angeles County authorities say a 15-year-old girl is in grave condition after being shot in the head while hanging out with friends in the front yard of a home.

California Burn Areas Brace For Rain, Possible MudslidesForecasters say a storm expected to bring heavy rain to California could drop several inches in recent burn areas, raising the risk of mudslides on hillsides made bare by flames.

Black Dress Protest Dominates Golden GlobesThe highly anticipated wear-black protest at the Golden Globes took off Sunday as soon as the red carpet opened, including A-listers Meryl Streep in a deep V-cut gown and Michelle Williams in an embellished off-the-shoulder look with "Me Too" founder Tarana Burke at her side.