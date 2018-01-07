Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies at the house in Santa Clarita Friday after getting a call from someone concerned about the family.
Lt. Rodney Moore said the husband and wife, their college-age daughter and pre-teen son were found shot to death in what appears to be a murder-suicide carried out by the man. Police are not looking for any suspects.
The coroner’s office Sunday identified three of the deceased as 47-year-old Amy Suzanne Birnkrant, 20-year-old Drew Taylor Birnkrant and 11-year-old Sean Birnkrant.
KCBS-TV reports officials have withheld the identity of the fourth individual, pending notification of next of kin.