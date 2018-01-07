A coroner's official has identified three of four people shot to death inside a Southern California home in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide involving family members
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A coroner’s official has identified three of four people shot to death inside a Southern California home in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide involving family members.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found the bodies at the house in Santa Clarita Friday after getting a call from someone concerned about the family.

Lt. Rodney Moore said the husband and wife, their college-age daughter and pre-teen son were found shot to death in what appears to be a murder-suicide carried out by the man. Police are not looking for any suspects.

The coroner’s office Sunday identified three of the deceased as 47-year-old Amy Suzanne Birnkrant, 20-year-old Drew Taylor Birnkrant and 11-year-old Sean Birnkrant.

KCBS-TV reports officials have withheld the identity of the fourth individual, pending notification of next of kin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch