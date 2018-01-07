Al Roker and Carson Daly have drawn quite the crowd of spectators as they made their way past the champagne and photographers on the red carpet and into the Golden Globes ballroom, trailed by a crew of cameras and lights.

Roker tweeted earlier that he’s never seen security like this for the Globes. He said there was checkpoint after checkpoint and that they were not kidding around.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Mario Lopez filmed an early segment and other TV reporters fanned themselves down amid the rising temperatures.

— Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) on the Golden Globes red carpet.

12:55 p.m.

Temperatures pushed into the 70s in the hours before the limousines began arriving at the Golden Globes.

Security of all kinds lined the scene Sunday. Motorcycle officers cruised down the red carpet. A sniper in military attire put a large rifle on a tripod on a low rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Workers sneaked quick photos on the red carpet while they could.

Fans who crammed into a small set of bleachers stood and strained to see any celebrity bigger than the gathered reporters.

The red carpet was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Pacific, but will get busier closer to the start of the Globes ceremony at 5 p.m.

— Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) in the fan bleachers outside the Golden Globes.

10:25 a.m.

Meryl Streep, Michelle Williams, Emma Watson and Amy Poehler are just a few of the actresses who are planning to bring gender and racial justice activists as their guests to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening.

Streep will attend with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance; Williams with Tarana Burke, the founder of the “me too” movement; and Watson will bring Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a black-feminist organization.

In a statement Sunday, the advocates say they were inspired by the Time’s Up initiative. They say the goal in attending the awards will be to shift focus away from the perpetrators and back on survivors and creating lasting change.

Many attending the Golden Globes will also be wearing black to protest sexual harassment.

8 a.m.

The Golden Globes, once the stomping grounds of Harvey Weinstein, will belong to someone else this year.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards is considered wide open, with contenders including Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and Martin McDonaugh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

But whoever takes home the hardware Sunday, the spotlight is unlikely to stray far from the sexual misconduct scandals that have roiled Hollywood ever since an avalanche of allegations toppled Weinstein. Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black.

Red carpet arrivals are expected to begin around 5 p.m. EST, with the broadcast starting on NBC at 8 p.m. Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award.

