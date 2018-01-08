Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a 45-year-old man was found fatally shot in North Sacramento Sunday night.

The scene was near the 2500 block of Dale Avenue. Sacramento police say officers got to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of people hearing gunfire.

A man, later identified as 45-year-old Sacramento resident Christopher Keith Dubriel, who had been shot at least once was found at the scene. Medics soon took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives have canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence.

No motive for the shooting has been identified at this point.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch