The 75th Golden Globes was one of the most memorable shows in the history of the event. From Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award to some surprise winners, the 2018 edition of the Golden Globes didn’t disappoint.

“Entertainment Tonight” host Nancy O’Dell was front and center at Sunday’s Golden Globes, talking with the stars on the red carpet and hanging out with the winners backstage. O’Dell chatted with CBS Local about how Winfrey stole the show, the most memorable moments from the night and what the future of the entertainment industry looks like following the #MeToo movement.

What sticks out to you the most about the 75th Golden Globes?

Nancy O’Dell: Obviously, the stance that everyone was taking. It was just amazing to see everyone show up in a sea of black on the red carpet and it wasn’t about fashion, but instead everyone joining together in solidarity and making everyone feel like they can speak up without being retaliated against. Of course, it doesn’t get any better than Oprah’s speech. I wish you could have seen what was taking place backstage, actually you’ll see it tonight on ET. When Oprah was speaking, every person backstage stopped and started watching the monitors. It was crazy. It was amazing and she did not disappoint with her speech. It was amazingly powerful.

What was the most surprising part of the Golden Globes?

NO: There were some unexpected winners. Nobody realized that “Lady Bird” would win so much, even though it had a lot of accolades. I think people thought “The Post” would do more, so some of the winners were surprising. There were a lot of fun moments even though it was a serious night. I had the whole cast of “Big Little Lies” with me backstage, which you’ll see on the show tonight. I had Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel on the red carpet and I got a lot of scoops about the Super Bowl and I talked to them about whether the rumors are true or not about Jessica being on his new album.

Speaking of those surprise winners, which movies or shows are you interested following last night?

NO: It’s tough to be able to watch everything. I haven’t seen “Lady Bird,” so I’m anxious to see that. I got a lot of treadmill viewing movies and shows right now.

How would you rate Seth Meyers’ performance as host?

NO: I thought he did a great job. I think he had the toughest job ever last night because it’s tough to host those awards ceremonies as it is. It’s always usually criticized and never usually praised. He was doing it on a night that was so serious and he’s got to be funny and say things the right way. He pulled off just the right lines. He had a good tone.

After all of the moving speeches and conversations surrounding the #MeToo movement, what’s the next step in creating change in the entertainment industry?

NO: I think things will continue to change. Billie Jean King, who came with Emma Stone last night, said she remembers fighting for so much during her generation. Every generation has a responsibility to keep it moving forward. I think that’s what we saw taking place last night. Her fight may have been about some different subjects, but now it’s our turn to talk about not being afraid to speak up. Time is up.

