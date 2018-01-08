WEATHER: Weather center | Radar | Traffic | Weather app | Your photos | Severe weather map
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recall election for California Sen. Josh Newman will be held on June 5, the same day as the statewide primary.

Republicans looking to recall the Fullerton Democrat had hoped to hold an election last November, but Democrats delayed it by changing the law.

Gov. Jerry Brown set the June 5 election date on Monday. Democrats hope the higher voter turnout associated with a competitive statewide primary will boost Newman’s chances of surviving in a district that has historically elected Republicans.

Brown also set June 5 as the date for special elections to replace two Democratic Assemblymen from Los Angeles. Matt Dababneh resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and Sebastian Ridley-Thomas quit citing health issues. The primaries in those races will be April 3.

