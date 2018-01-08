WEATHER: Weather center | Radar | Traffic | Weather app | Your photos | Severe weather map
LATHROP (CBS13) – A suspected thief is accused of trying to steal from two different Target stores in San Joaquin County.

blevins suspect Man Accused Of Trying To Hit Two Target Stores In San Joaquin County

Steven Blevins (Credit: San Joaquin Sheriff’s Dept.)

Steven Blevins, 30, is accused of stealing unknown items from a Target in Tracy. He then went to a Target in Lathrop and tried to steal a laptop and a speaker, according to a statement from the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say he was caught with a key used for removing security devices from electronic equipment.

Blevins was booked into jail on charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

