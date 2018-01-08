SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento saw record rainfall Monday. By 10 p.m., the city had two inches of rain for the day, which breaks last year’s total.

Clogged drains and slick roads were just two factors that kept crews busy as the first major weather system of 2018 made its way through Northern California.

“I think it’s about time. We’ve been so dry…finally, we’re getting some rain,” said shopper Perminder Dhamrait.

Dhamrait joined the dozens of others at The Fountains in Roseville who didn’t let a little rain keep them indoors.

It didn’t keep you from shopping? “No, we’re on our way to Charming Charlie’s!” she said.

But earlier in the day, city crews were kept busy with clogged storm drains that led to street flooding.

“We’re just trying to keep leaves under control and get them out. We haven’t had enough rain to wash them out of the system yet, so there are a lot of leaf piles and drains plugged,” said Sacramento city utility worker Chris Gronstal.

Flooded streets to slick conditions on the highways made way for a number of accidents including a 3-car spinout on I-5 that sent at least one person to the hospital.

And in Roseville, it was a close call for one driver exiting I-80 at Riverside.

“[It] seemed like they clipped a curb and lost control,” said Officer Scott Miszkewycz with Roseville Police. “Speed may have been a factor.”

George of Roseville. “It’s slippery and We have to drive easy,” he said George, a Roseville resident.

In Roseville, emergency crews responded to about 10 crashes Monday, 2 of them with injuries. Law enforcement officials say they saw a lot of unprepared drivers.

“Slow Down and minimize your distractions. Give yourself distance between the vehicle in front of you, and always have headlights on especially during daytime hours,” said Officer Miszkewycz.

And it’s not over. The valley is forecast to receive up to two inches of rain early this week. According to SMUD, there were no major issues with downed power lines Monday and no major power outages.