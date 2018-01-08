ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating Roseville’s first homicide in three years.
Investigators say they found the victim dead in an apartment at the Siena Apartments on Hayden Parkway late Saturday night.
Neighbors says three roommates live there and one of them, 33-year-old Akiva Israel, is in custody for the killing.
“There’s never even been a car stolen here and now all of a sudden there’s a major crime scene. It’s concerning,” said complex resident Erik Devault.
Police have identified the person killed as 18-year-old Roseville resident Conner Russell Bickford.
Israel remains in custody at South Placer Jail and is being held without bail. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.