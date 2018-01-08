SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s going to be a wet start to the work week as a winter storm rolls through the region.
National Weather Service forecasters say mostly-light precipitation will roll through Northern California most of Monday. Come Monday night and into Tuesday, precipitation is expected to increase to moderate and heavy levels.
About 1-2” of rain in total is expected for the valley, while the mountains and foothills could see 2-5”.
Even as the snow levels lower come Tuesday, forecasters say heavier accumulations should stay above the major Sierra pass levels.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. About 4-7” of snow is expected above the 6000-7000’ foot mark, with higher peaks possibly seeing 1-2 feet of snow.
The rest of the week will be dryer, but there are a couple of weak systems that could bring some light precipitation to the mountains.