WESTLEY (CBS13) – A deadly multi-car crash has northbound Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County closed Tuesday morning.
The scene is near the Interstate 580 interchange, near the community of Westley.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m.
A total of six cars and two big rigs were involved in the crash. There have been multiple injuries, including a driver pinned inside one of the cars.
Authorities confirm at least one person has died in the crash.
CHP has not commented on what exactly caused the crash; the roadway was slick from rain, however.
It is unclear at this point when the northbound lanes of the interstate will reopen.
Head here for the latest traffic updates: http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/traffic/