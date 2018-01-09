WEATHER: Weather center | Radar | Traffic | Weather app | Your photos | Severe weather map
Filed Under:stanislaus county

WESTLEY (CBS13) – A deadly multi-car crash has northbound Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County closed Tuesday morning.

The scene is near the Interstate 580 interchange, near the community of Westley.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m.

A total of six cars and two big rigs were involved in the crash. There have been multiple injuries, including a driver pinned inside one of the cars.

Authorities confirm at least one person has died in the crash.

CHP has not commented on what exactly caused the crash; the roadway was slick from rain, however.

It is unclear at this point when the northbound lanes of the interstate will reopen.

Head here for the latest traffic updates: http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/traffic/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch