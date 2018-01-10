Filed Under:CSU San Bernadino, shooter

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired on a Southern California college campus, but there are no reports of any injuries.

Officials at California State University, San Bernardino said shots reportedly were fired at about 6 p.m. Wednesday near the campus’s visual arts building and a parking structure. Classes are canceled for the night and students on campus are on lockdown.

Police say they are combing the area looking for a shooter.

The school about 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles has about 20,000 students.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch