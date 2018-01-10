Filed Under:Truckee

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – A driver found his car submerged in cold water in the mountains early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene was on Interstate 80 just west of Boreal Mountain Resort.

subaru tries to swim 1 chp truckee CHP: Driver Loses Control, Slides Into Deep Puddle Off I 80 Near Truckee

The Subaru ended up in a deep puddle of water. (Credit: CHP Truckee)

Officials with California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division say the car was apparently driving too fast for the slushy conditions. At some point, the driver hit a patch of slush and slid off the side of the road.

The car eventually ended up in a deep puddle of water.

subaru tries to swim 2 chp truckee CHP: Driver Loses Control, Slides Into Deep Puddle Off I 80 Near Truckee

The driver was able to get out uninjured. (Credit: CHP Truckee)

 

Only one person, the driver, was inside the car at the time. He managed to get out safely and was not injured in the crash, CHP says.

The car, despite being a 4-wheel drive Subaru, had to be towed out of the water.

