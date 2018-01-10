Filed Under:Darrell Issa

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California says he will not seek re-election after serving out his ninth term in Congress.

Issa’s decision continues a string of GOP lawmakers who have decided to retire rather than take on what would be a difficult re-election battle.

Democrats had made defeating Issa one of their top priorities in the midterm elections.

Issa is a longtime nemesis of the Democrats and then-President Barack Obama. He once served as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and led investigations of the IRS and its treatment of conservative groups and Benghazi.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

