Filed Under:Bryan Altman, Crime, Local TV, news wire, shoplifting, talkers

CBS Local — On Dec. 15 a Florida man was caught red-handed with a full rack of ribs in an unlikely and pretty conspicuous location.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s office in Florida, Maeli Alvarez-Aguilar, 26, was booked on a petty merchant theft charge after he was caught walking out of a local grocery store in Indiantown, Florida.

A report from TCPalm indicates that ribs weren’t the only item police found in the man’s pants. The man was also apprehended with two packs of hamburger buns, nine pieces of fried chicken and some mashed potatoes. The combined value of the items pilfered totaled $32.49

The report added that Aguilar-Alvarez was intoxicated and smelled of alcohol when he was arrested.

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch