SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on Gov. Jerry Brown’s California budget proposal (all times local):
10 a.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed a $132 billion budget for California as he kicks off his final year in office.
That’s a 5 percent increase from last year’s budget. It represents Brown’s typically restrained approach to budgeting.
The budget also includes an additional $59 billion in special funds and bonds which are dedicated to specific purposes.
Brown’s proposal is just the first stage of a months-long budget process. Now it heads to the Legislature for revisions. A final spending plan must be signed by the end of June.
9 a.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to release his last state spending proposal before he leaves office.
The proposal set for release on Wednesday kicks off five months of budget negotiations with the Democratically controlled Legislature.
Brown is unlikely to veer from his restrained approach to budgeting. The Democratic governor generally shies away from new ongoing spending that he says the state can’t afford to sustain. He prefers to use much of the state’s higher revenue for one-time expenses like new state buildings or paying down debts for retried state workers.
His caution often puts Brown at odds with senior Democrats in the Legislature, who prefer to use the state’s new money to expand funding for higher education and social services.
