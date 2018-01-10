LOOMIS (CBS13) – Three teens are reportedly on the run, accused of cutting off a man’s finger and stealing his truck.

Early, Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives were called out to a group home in Loomis where three suspects allegedly beat up a caregiver. Along with getting his finger cut off, the caregiver suffered a head injury and other injuries, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

The truck is described as a silver 2011 Toyota Tacoma four-door pickup with California license plate 12053B1.

Jeremiah Thyne is described as a Hispanic juvenile. He’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of four dots on his elbow.

Nathan James Rust is described as a Native American. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Julian Christian Mercado is a Hispanic male juvenile. He’s described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos including Chinese writing on his neck, a teardrop tattoo on his face, four dots on his hand, and the name “Karrie” on his right inner arm.

All three of the suspects are from California, deputies say.

Each suspect is facing felony charges including mayhem, kidnapping to commit a robbery, robbery, and carjacking. Bail for each is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 530-889-7800. Anyone with information and wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the tip leads to arrest should contact Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191, or online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.

