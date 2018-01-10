SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – While the few good days of rain have helped some areas of California get close to the normal season level, other areas are still far behind.
The National Weather Service says Central California precipitation has nearly caught up to where it should be at this point in the season. The relatively dry December meant California was lagging far behind in rainfall.
Two days of near-constant rain have nearly made up for the deficit.
Sacramento has seen nearly 4.5” of rain this month, which is already 88 percent of normal precipitation for the year.
However, areas further up north like Redding saw far less rainfall with this past storm and are still sitting well below season average.
Light showers are expected in Northern California on Wednesday, but no significant rain or snowfall is expected.
Come Monday of next week, another system looks to be on the way.