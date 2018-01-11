Filed Under:California State Prison Sacramento, Folsom

FOLSOM (AP) — Two inmates already serving life sentences are being named as suspects in the slaying of a third inmate at a Northern California state prison.

Officials at California State Prison, Sacramento, said Thursday that 48-year-old Devlin Stringfellow was attacked in an exercise yard Wednesday afternoon by two inmates using inmate-made weapons at the maximum security prison east of Sacramento.

Sacramento County prosecutors are considering charges against 29-year-old Jacob Kober and 49-year-old Stephen Dunckhurst.

Kober is serving a life sentence for a 2012 Alameda County murder. Dunckhurst was initially serving a three-year Shasta County robbery term, but now has a life sentence for vehicle theft and a weapons conviction.

Stringfellow was set to be released in 2020 after completing a six-year Los Angeles County sentence on drug, weapons and assault charges.

