LINCOLN (CBS13) – Officers say they were congratulated by the man they arrested after a short chase on Wednesday.

The incident happened a little before 11 p.m. near 1st Street and Lincoln Boulevard. Lincoln police say an officer spotted a man, 25-year-old Jacob Schneider, riding a bicycle.

Police say Schneider was making several vehicle code violations, so they tried to pull him over. However, officers say he took off running.

The officer was able to catch Schneider after a short chase.

While being taken into custody, police say Schneider asked the officer to “give him knuckles.” The officer obliged and gave Schneider a fist bump.

Schneider was booked into Placer County Jail. During the process, police say methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found on him.

Police say it’s not the first time Schneider fled from the officer.

