STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton couple faced a judge just hours after their arrest on child endangerment charges.

Stockton police officers are still looking for the couple’s twin babies who were reported missing last week.

Stockton police say Setina and Ren Weddles were reported missing eight days ago.

“The longer this investigation drags on, and we don’t know where these children are, we can consider that they are in more danger,” said Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers located their parents, Aaron Weddles and Princess Canez-Walker in north Stockton. They were apparently living in their car, a white 2002 Suzuki 4-door, and they had three children with them, a 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old twin girls, all now in child protective services.

“The parents are not cooperating, they are giving conflicting statements, and if they would cooperate with us, we’d be able to find out where these children are at and that is the goal to make sure that they are safe,” said Silva.

We spoke with a family friend outside the courtroom who didn’t want to give us his name. He says the couple are nice people and he has no idea where those twin babies have gone.

The family friend says he grew up in the same neighborhood with Weddles. He says his other children looked healthy the last time he saw them.

“I know he had his own place; I don’t see him every day, I seem him every once and while and drink a beer with him. Basically, it’s like a friendship, hey how you doing, are you alright, thinks like that. So far, he is a good person,” he said.

The couple appeared in court, but for previous cases. Canez-walker faces vandalism charges, and Weddles faces drug charges. They are both due back in court on Tuesday.