MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly used a woman’s lost credit card.

The man and woman were caught on surveillance video at a local mall making a large purchase, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department.

(Credit: Modesto Police Department)

(Credit: Modesto Police Department)

(Credit: Modesto Police Department)

(Credit: Modesto Police Department)

The victim tells police she lost her wallet while at an In-N-Out restaurant.

Anyone with information about the couple is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

