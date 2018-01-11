SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sam’s Club is closing a series of stores across the country on the same day Walmart is announcing it’s raising its minimum wage.
Shocked shoppers are learning about the closures on Thursday. Some are messaging Sam’s Club’s Twitter account and are getting a statement from the company confirming that some stores are closing:
“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition,” the statement reads.
Sam’s Club is not saying exactly which stores are closing.
Calls to the south Sacramento, Folsom, Roseville, Yuba City and Vacaville Sam’s Club stores confirm that these locations remain open.
An automated message to the Sam’s Club store on El Camino Avenue states that the store is closed for Thursday and will reopen on Friday. The location is also no longer listed on the Sam’s Club website.
Sam’s Club is a warehouse shopping club owned and operated by Walmart, who had just announced on Thursday that they’re raising the minimum wage for their workers.