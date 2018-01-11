Filed Under:Sam's Club, Walmart

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sam’s Club is closing a series of stores across the country on the same day Walmart is announcing it’s raising its minimum wage.

Shocked shoppers are learning about the closures on Thursday. Some are messaging Sam’s Club’s Twitter account and are getting a statement from the company confirming that some stores are closing:

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition,” the statement reads.

Sam’s Club is not saying exactly which stores are closing.

Calls to the south Sacramento, Folsom, Roseville, Yuba City and Vacaville Sam’s Club stores confirm that these locations remain open.

An automated message to the Sam’s Club store on El Camino Avenue states that the store is closed for Thursday and will reopen on Friday. The location is also no longer listed on the Sam’s Club website.

Sam’s Club is a warehouse shopping club owned and operated by Walmart, who had just announced on Thursday that they’re raising the minimum wage for their workers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch