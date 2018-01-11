California Senator Still At Capitol Despite Leave Of Absence Over Harassment ClaimsOutside State Sen. Mendoza’s Capitol office, his title is still intact, even though the Senate stripped his leadership posts two months ago.

Trump-Branded Condo Tower Sues Over Right To Erase His NameThe board says it hasn't decided whether the Trump name should be removed. It is only asking the court to rule that the agreement does not require use of the Trump name.

Lawsuit Over Passport Marker For Sex Offenders Calls It Scarlet LetterThe State Department previously said the notice will not prevent sex offenders from traveling outside the United States nor affect the validity of their passports.

Search Continues For Missing Stockton Twins As New Photos Of Vehicle EmergeInvestigators found the family inside a white 2002 Suzuki 4-door vehicle on Tuesday in the area of Trinity Parkway and McAuliffe Drive.