NEW YORK (AP) – The board of a condominium tower in New York City is asking a court to declare that it has the right to yank President Donald Trump’s name off the building.

The building was constructed as part of a Trump project on the Hudson River called Trump Place, built in partnership with Chinese investors.

The president’s connection to the building today is a licensing agreement in which he allowed his name to be used to market the building.

In its lawsuit, the board says it hasn’t decided whether the Trump name should be removed. It is only asking the court to rule that the agreement does not require use of the Trump name.

Lawyers for the Trump entity that granted the license say the name has to stay up.

 

